Fitch Affirms China's Shimao Property at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Shimao Property Holdings Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Shimao's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding notes at 'BBB-'. The affirmation reflects Shimao's focus on maintaining high margins from its high quality and well-located land bank instead building contracted sales. Its c