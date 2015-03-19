SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 19 Brazil's banking system is facing low liquidity-related risks as solvency metrics remain elevated, a central bank report showed on Thursday.

The central bank's financial stability report for the second half of last year also found that banks have an adequate capital cushion to cope with unexpected shocks. The existence of a local shadow banking system is not posing any immediate risk to the stability of the country's banking system, the report added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)