* Families set aside more of their income to pay debt
* Trend not worrisome; seen easing as wages rise
* Data is evidence growth model is fatigued
By Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Brazilian households
set aside more of their disposable income to pay debt in the
first half of the year, but rising wages and lower borrowing
costs should help change the trend in coming months, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
Debt rose to 43.4 percent of disposable income in the first
half of the year, the central bank said in a biannual report on
trends in the banking system. High loan delinquencies may soon
begin to subside as businesses and individuals see their income
rise in line with faster economic growth, the report added.
In December, when the prior version of the report was
unveiled, the so-called household debt ratio was 42.4 percent.
The burden of bank debt lingered around record levels in June,
at around 23 percent, as the share of mortgage and personal
loans rose in the mix, according to the report.
"The gradual replacement of consumer loans for mortgages in
households' debt structures will eventually help the debt ratio
to converge to international standards in the long run," the
report said.
A year-long slowdown in Latin America's largest economy has
revealed the shortcomings of the government's growth model based
on credit expansion. There is evidence that the model - in which
families took on massive debt over the past four years - is
showing signs of fatigue.
Although the economy is now starting to show signs of life
after a year of aggressive tax and rate cuts, some sectors that
depend on credit remain shaky. Car sales fell 31 percent in
September from a record in August as the impact of the tax
breaks lost its punch.
The central bank cut the economic growth forecast for this
year to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent last week.
SMALLER BANKS ARE SOLID
The central bank repeated in its report that the solvency of
Brazil's banking system remains "robust" as the pace at which
banks beefed up their capital bases more than outweighed new
risks. It also added that lingering uncertainty in global
markets did not compromise liquidity at home.
The banking system's average solvency ratio rose slightly to
16.4 percent at the end of June from 16.3 percent previously,
the bank said in the report.
A surge in loan defaults in Brazil this year has raised
questions over the sustainability of the country's decade-long
credit boom and the profitability of its banks as the world's
No. 6 economy remains practically stalled.
Central bank director Anthero Meirelles said there is no
reason to be worried about small and medium banks in Brazil in
the wake of the liquidation of two mid-sized lenders last month.
"Medium-and small-sized banks are robust, well capitalized,
well provisioned and have liquidity; so consequently they are
not a source of concern," Meirelles told reporters in Brasilia
after the release of the report.
Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and Banco Prosper were shut down in
August in the biggest bank collapse since Banco Santos sank in
2005 because of fraud. Years of fast credit growth resulted in
deteriorating funding and liquidity conditions for mid-sized
lenders and, in some cases, led to the relaxation of accounting
controls.