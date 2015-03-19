(Recasts adding details on shadow banking system, Petrobras)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 19 Brazil's shadow
banks do not pose an immediate risk to the stability of the
country's banking system, which has an adequate capital cushion
to cope with unexpected shocks, a central bank report released
on Thursday showed.
In its bi-annual financial stability report, the central
bank noted that 0.6 percent of the banking system's financial
assets are in the hands of shadow banks, or financial firms that
provide services similar to traditional commercial lenders but
are not subject to traditional regulatory oversight.
Shadow banks could only pose a risk for Brazilian lenders
through indirect, market-related channels, the report noted. For
instance, contagion onto the traditional financial system could
come from "not-irrelevant" share of corporate securities that
shadow banks own in Brazil, the report noted.
"While no risks to financial stability stemming from shadow
banking have been identified so far, the central bank and the
CVM are working themselves to learn more about this subject and
fine-tune risk assessment tools," the report added.
Brazil's shadow banking system has combined assets of about
382 billion reais ($116 billion), according to estimates by the
central bank and securities industry watchdog CVM, excluding
firms and financial intermediaries that fail to comply with
Financial Stability Board guidance.
The unregulated, informal web of financial firms that are
known as shadow banks became a key source of credit for millions
of people who for years have had no access to formal loans.
The FSB estimates the size of shadow banking globally at $64
billion. In China, for example, estimates of the size of shadow
banking assets range from $1.5 trillion to $6 trillion - raising
questions over the sustainability of that sector.
Oversight of off-balance-sheet structures in the traditional
banking system has an ample scope that so far has mitigated
risk-taking and the impact of potential fallout, the report
added.
Brazil's traditional banking system faces low
liquidity-related risks and solvency measures remain elevated
across commercial lenders, it said.
Policymakers are also monitoring the impact that a
corruption scandal involving state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA and some of the nation's
largest engineering firms could pose for commercial banks,
central bank Director Anthero Meirelles said in Brasilia.
Banks lent billions of reais to Petrobras, Brazil's most
indebted company, and the contractors, many under investigation,
that built some key company projects. So far, it is difficult to
assess the damage the scandal has had on banks' balance sheets,
Meirelles said.
