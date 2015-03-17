BRASILIA, March 17 Bringing high inflation to the center of the official target and maintaining fiscal equilibrium is key to resuming Brazil's economic growth, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Senate's economic affairs committee, Barbosa said he believes the government's proposed fiscal goals are reachable and that spending cuts should take priority over tax hikes. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)