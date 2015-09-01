BRASILIA, Sept 1 The Brazilian government will work on reforms to limit spending on pensions and public payrolls, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa told lawmakers on Tuesday as the administration struggles to contain a widening fiscal deficit.

The government on Monday presented a budget bill that, for the first time ever, forecasts a primary deficit. The bill fanned fears the once-booming economy could lose its investment-grade rating soon.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)