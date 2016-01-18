BRASILIA Jan 18 Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday government plans to bolster the economy will be limited to the space in its finances and that they do not clash with central bank efforts to lower inflation.

Barbosa said the government could announce limits to public spending this week, reiterating the administration of President Dilma Rousseff will continue with efforts to rebalance its overdrawn fiscal accounts.

Hours ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Barbosa said purchasing Brazilian bonds remains a good business and that the government is working to rebalance its economy to recover its investment-grade rating. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)