BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil's biggest challenge continues to be rebalancing its finances, raising the need for short-term measures to stabilize the economy until reforms are approved, Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa told congressmen at a hearing on Tuesday.

Barbosa added that inflation could subside more quickly than investors expect, possibly falling below 7 percent by the end of the year from more than 10 percent recently. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione)