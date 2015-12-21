(Add president's comments at swearing-in of new minister,
paragraphs 7-9)
By Alonso Soto and Bruno Federowski
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazil's incoming
finance minister, Nelson Barbosa, sought on Monday to calm
investors by pledging to continue with austerity measures but
markets still fell sharply on worries the leftist economist
could stall his predecessor's belt-tightening drive.
The real currency and Brazilian stocks had tumbled on Friday
as news spread that President Dilma Rousseff had picked Barbosa,
a close aide, to replace fiscally conservative Joaquim Levy.
Levy left the administration after disagreements over the size
of next year's budget cuts.
In a conference call with foreign and local investors on
Monday, Barbosa promised he would take all measures needed to
bolster government savings and meet fiscal targets next year.
Still, markets extended losses as many investors worried
that Barbosa will prioritize economic growth over austerity,
further widening a deficit that surged to nearly 10 percent of
the gross domestic product over the past two years.
"The problem was not so much what he said, but what he
didn't say," said Paulo Celso Nepomuceno, a strategist at
Coinvalores brokerage. "The speech was pretty much the same as
before (the appointment of Barbosa), but the market is convinced
that policy will change for the worse."
The real currency weakened further after Barbosa's
comments, falling more than 2 percent to pass the mark of 4
reais to the dollar for the first time since September. The
benchmark Bovespa stock index also shed 1 percent of its
value following his remarks.
Rousseff sought to reassure investors that her new economic
team will not veer off the course of fiscal austerity.
"The change of ministers will not alter the goal of
balancing the economy and restoring growth," Rousseff said at
the swearing-in of Barbosa.
His tasks include reviving the unpopular CPMF
financial-transaction tax and reducing mandatory spending, she
said.
Although his appointment was not welcomed by Wall Street,
Barbosa could help Rousseff defuse the threat of impeachment -
over allegedly breaking the country's budget laws - by winning
over support from her fractious alliance in Congress, many of
whom disliked Levy's aggressive belt-tightening.
Barbosa, who until recently served as planning minister, in
the past publicly criticized Levy's tough austerity plan,
voicing concerns that the adjustment could hinder any recovery
as Latin America's largest economy sinks into its worst
recession in 25 years.
Barbosa will be under pressure to raise public spending next
year ahead of nationwide municipal elections seen as a key for
Rousseff to gather support against impeachment.
In the call, Barbosa said fiscal recovery hinges on a return
to economic growth and the government should refrain from
dramatic cuts in public investments to allow economic activity
to pick up speed.
He said the government will move on reforms to limit
expenditures, starting with a proposal to set a minimum age for
retirement in order to cap a surge in social security spending.
Brazil has one of the world's most generous pension systems
with some Brazilians retiring in their 50s with full benefits.
Pensions as well as congressionally mandated expenditures on
health and education make up nearly 90 percent of the country's
overall budget spending.
Investor confidence in Brazil has fallen sharply in recent
months. Brazil lost its coveted investment-grade rating on
Wednesday after Fitch became the second credit agency to
downgrade the country's debt to junk status, citing concerns
about the economic and political crisis.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Bruno Federowski; Additional
reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Frances Kerry and Will
Dunham)