BRASILIA, July 14 The Brazilian government could use part of the proceeds from a plan to allow individuals and companies to repatriate money kept abroad to aid states grappling with tax revenue losses, Budget and Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday.

The plan involves the potential repatriation of as much as 300 billion reais ($95 billion) of money kept outside Brazil. Under the plan, the government would grant individuals and companies an amnesty after paying fines and back taxes. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)