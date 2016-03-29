(Recast, adds Barbosa comments and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, March 29 Brazilian Finance Minister
Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday it is not the time for more tax
breaks, disagreeing publicly with former president Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva's call for fiscal stimulus to revive a moribund
economy.
Lula, President Dilma Rousseff's predecessor and political
mentor, urged the government this week to give more tax breaks
and cheap credit to bolster an economy entering its second year
of recession. Lula was named Rousseff's cabinet chief earlier
this month, but his nomination remains in limbo pending a series
of legal challenges.
Barbosa said tax breaks in recent years had gone too far and
eroded the government's finances.
"It is not the moment to insist on more tax breaks," Barbosa
told lawmakers at a congressional hearing. "That is not the best
tool to promote development."
He added that Brazil's biggest challenge continues to be
rebalancing public finances, underscoring the need for
short-term measures to stabilize the economy until more
structural reforms are approved.
Barbosa acknowledged that the government will delay a
much-needed pension reform due to political turmoil that
threatens to unseat Rousseff.
The leftist leader's main coalition partner, the Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party, is expected to break with Rousseff's
government later on Tuesday, raising the odds that she will be
impeached for allegedly breaking budgetary rules.
Barbosa said that inflation could subside more quickly than
investors expect, possibly falling below 7 percent by the end of
the year from more than 10 percent recently.
He said that the central bank could possibly cut interest
rates later this year if inflation continues to slow.
