* Central bank may delay tighter rules, Valor says
* Government concerned about public banks, credit growth
SAO PAULO Dec 14 Brazil's central bank and the
country's banking federation are discussing delaying the
implementation of tighter capital rules for banks, financial
newspaper Valor reported on Friday.
A delay would mark another blow to the global Basel III
agreement, which requires banks to set aside more capital to
cover losses. The stricter regulations, due to start in January,
were also set to be delayed in the United States and the
European Union.
The Basel rules would require some banks to raise capital,
since regulators would not consider tax credits as part of the
banks' capital base, Valor said.
The president of Brazil's banking association Febraban,
Murilo Portugal, and other bankers on Thursday discussed the
possible delay with central bank director Luiz Pereira Awazu,
the paper said.
The finance ministry has also been discussing the subject
with the central bank, the report said, because state-controlled
banks could require funds from the treasury to meet regulatory
standards.
The government is concerned about restricting capital growth
in 2013, which could hamper a still fragile economic recovery.
The central bank and Febraban were not available for
comment.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Dan Lalor)