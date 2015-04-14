BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 consolidated net income up at EUR 10.7 mln
* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION
BRASILIA, April 14 Brazil's state-run development bank BNDES will likely moderate loan disbursements in 2015 as part of recent government efforts to prevent public debt from rising, BNDES president Luciano Coutinho told senators at a hearing on Tuesday.
Coutinho said the bank's loan book is not too big when compared to international peers, and said the disclosure of details about loans follows international standards. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto)
* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, COMPANY'S OPERATING REVENUE CLIMBED BY 4.6% FROM EUR 19.5 MILLION TO EUR 20.4 MILLION
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage: