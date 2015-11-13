(Corrects amount of reduction to Inovação program and increase
in another credit line in paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's national monetary
council cut the limits to a subsidized lending program
administered by state-run development bank BNDES, according to a
statement released on Friday.
The country's main economic policymaking body said it set
the limit to a program known as Inovação-Grandes Empresas to 445
million reais ($118 million), down from 452 million reais. It
slightly raised the limit to a capital goods purchase program
for small companies.
The council in October more than halved funds earmarked for
a capital spending program known as PSI as part of the
government efforts to roll back costly public subsidies.
($1 = 3.7709 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by John Stonestreet)