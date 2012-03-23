* BNDES' Coutinho sees TJLP steady for coming future

SAO PAULO, March 23 The interest rate Brazil's state development bank charges local companies for loans may stay at current levels until the outlook for inflation improves and the economy absorbs the impact of central bank reductions in borrowing costs, bank president Luciano Coutinho said on Friday.

BNDES, as the Rio de Janeiro-based lender is known, said there are no expectations for the so-called TJLP rate to fall in the short run. The rate is currently at 6 percent, below the central bank's benchmark overnight Selic rate that is now at 9.75 percent.

"We need to go through a transition period first, which includes a decline in short-term interest rates and inflation expectations," Coutinho said at an event in São Paulo.

His remarks indicate that the current level of the TJLP is low enough to kick-start demand for corporate lending. The government has embarked on an aggressive plan to revive economic growth in Brazil through a series of interest rate and tax cuts and steps to stem a rally in the currency.

Critics of the BNDES have long said a below-market TJLP rate helps BNDES compete unfairly with private sector lenders because the former's money comes from workers' compulsory contributions and the federal budget. That has allowed BNDES to charge borrowing costs below those of competitors.

The central bank signaled that it would cut interest rates to near a record-low level of 8.75 percent for the coming months. Inflation is slowing after hitting its fastest pace in seven years in 2011. Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said earlier on Friday that the inflation rate is converging to the bank's target.

The TJLP rate has stayed at 6 percent since mid-2009. Around 70 percent of the bank's loans pay interest equivalent to the TJLP plus a spread of 2 to 2.5 percentage points.

The rate is calculated by taking into account the country's inflation target for the current and following years, and the nation's risk premium, or a gauge of risk perceptions about the country.