SAO PAULO Oct 14 Brazil's National Treasury
will inject less money into state development lender BNDES
next year, in a plan that will allow the country's
top source of long-term corporate loans to focus more on
infrastructure financing, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on
Monday.
The Treasury has a target of phasing out annual capital
injections into the BNDES "within a few years," Mantega said at
a news conference in São Paulo. In addition, both the Treasury
and the BNDES will slow lending to states, which might have to
tap private-sector and state-run commercial lenders other than
the BNDES for new financing, he added.