RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Brazil's state development bank BNDES needs additional capital to help fund a projected surge of 22 percent in loan disbursements this year, the bank's President Luciano Coutinho said on Wednesday.

Loan disbursements at BNDES could end this year between 185 billion reais and 190 billion reais ($80 billion and $82 billion), compared with 156 billion reais in 2012, Coutinho said at a news conference. The bank could look for additional funding sources with the National Treasury, its largest shareholder, or in the domestic debt markets, he noted.

BNDES is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit.