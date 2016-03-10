(Adds bond pricing, background)

BRASILIA, March 10 Brazil sold a $1.5 billion 2026 dollar-denominated bond on Thursday, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating, following a recent rally in local currency and debt markets.

The new 10-year benchmark for Brazil's dollar-denominated debt priced at 6.125 percent, according to a treasury statement, suggesting stronger demand than originally reported by IFR.

A year ago, before the recent rating downgrades, yields on Brazil's 10-year global bonds were at around 4 percent.

Brazil was downgraded to junk by the three main ratings agencies after the country had the worst economic performance of any G20 economy last year. Brazil has also been hit by a severe political crisis hurting government efforts to control public spending and limit public debt.

A graft probe rattling the government has widened dramatically in recent weeks, leading some traders to bet on a change of government opening the door for more market-friendly policies, which has boosted demand for Brazilian assets. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Cesar Raizer; Editing by Alistair Bell and James Dalgleish)