BRASILIA Oct 31 Brazil's surprisingly large
primary budget deficit in September did not change the central
bank's view that fiscal policy will stop fueling inflation, an
official said on Thursday.
"The results that we have seen so far this year do not
change the outlook for a neutral fiscal stance in the relevant
time horizon," Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic
research, said in a press conference.
"That outlook depends on many factors about how fiscal
policy will be in 2014 and 2015."
Brazil's primary budget deficit swelled to its biggest in
nearly five years in September, central bank data showed on
Thursday.