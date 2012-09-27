BRASILIA, Sept 27 Brazil's central bank expects the government to meet its full primary budget surplus target this year, bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday.

Three official sources told Reuters earlier this month that Brazil is in danger of narrowly missing its budget goal, in another sign that a long stretch of stagnation is causing the government to relax its fiscal discipline.

The bank earlier on Thursday raised its inflation forecast for 2012 to 5.2 percent from 4.7 percent previously. It also slashed its economic growth estimate to a meager 1.6 percent this year from 2.5 percent previously.