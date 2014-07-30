BRASILIA, July 30 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 1.946 billion reais ($865 million) in June, the country's Treasury said on Wednesday.

The central government includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security.

The central bank is scheduled to release on Thursday the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.

($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)