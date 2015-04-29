BRASILIA, April 29 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget surplus of 1.464 billion reais ($498
million) in March, less than half of what it posted a year ago,
the country's treasury said on Wednesday.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a
surprise primary deficit of 7.4 billion reais in February.
The country had a primary surplus of 3.2 billion reais in
March of 2014.
The central bank will release the consolidated primary
balance, which includes states and municipalities, on Thursday.
($1 = 2.9385 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione)