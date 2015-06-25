BRASILIA, June 25 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 8.051 billion reais ($2.58 billion)in May, the country's treasury said on Thursday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary surplus of 10.085 billion reais in April.

So far this year the central government has accumulated a surplus of 6.626 billion reais, just 12 percent of its goal in 2015.

The central bank will release the consolidated primary balance, which includes states and municipalities, on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.1207 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)