FOREX-Dollar inches away from 8-week high vs yen; focus on U.S. data
* Kiwi remains on defensive after previous day's slide (Updates prices, adds comments)
BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 6.932 billion reais ($1.78 billion) in September, according to Treasury data released on Thursday, the fifth straight monthly gap that widens what is expected to be the biggest annual shortfall on record.
The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, was expected to post a deficit of 14.6 billion reais, according to a Reuters poll of 9 economists. The government posted a primary deficit of 5.08 billion reais in August. ($1 = 3.8971 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* Kiwi remains on defensive after previous day's slide (Updates prices, adds comments)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.