BRASILIA Feb 19 Brazilian Finance and Planning ministers will speak to journalists at 2:30 pm local time (4:30 pm GMT) to discuss the 2016 national budget, the ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.

The ministers are expected to announce about 25 billion reais in spending freezes as they try to reduce the country's overall budget deficit. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)