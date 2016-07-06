BRASILIA, July 6 Brazil's acting Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira said on Wednesday that the government expects its revenue to drop as a share of the overall economy next year.

Oliveira and other members of the economic team are working on next year's primary budget deficit target, which will be a smaller deficit than the 170.5 billion reais ($51.16 billion) set for 2016. Speaking at a Senate hearing, Oliveira said a wage increase to civil servants will not prevent the government from reaching its primary targets in coming years.

($1 = 3.3325 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)