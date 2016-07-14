BRASILIA, July 14 A joint budget committee in
Brazil's Congress on Thursday approved the interim government's
proposed budget guideline, targeting a primary budget deficit of
139 billion reais ($43 billion) in 2017.
Interim President Michel Temer last week unveiled the budget
target, which is smaller than what the government originally
envisioned but above what most analysts had forecast. It will be
the fourth straight year of an annual primary deficit, or budget
shortfall before interest debt payments.
($1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais)
