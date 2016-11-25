BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazil's central government on Friday posted its first primary budget surplus in six months in October thanks to an inflow of billions of dollars from an asset amnesty program.

The South American country posted a budget surplus of 40.814 billion reais ($11.9 billion) in October, a turn around from the deficit of 25.303 billion reais registered in September.

($1 = 3.4214 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)