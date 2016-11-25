BRIEF-Nasdaq Nordic Market says is currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30
* says are currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30 Source http://bit.ly/2q4nWDx
BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazil's central government on Friday posted its first primary budget surplus in six months in October thanks to an inflow of billions of dollars from an asset amnesty program.
The South American country posted a budget surplus of 40.814 billion reais ($11.9 billion) in October, a turn around from the deficit of 25.303 billion reais registered in September.
($1 = 3.4214 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CHICAGO, May 19 Chicago's cash-strapped public school system plans to seek up to $389 million in short-term loans to avoid closing schools early for the summer and to make required pension payments next month, the mayor's office said on Friday.