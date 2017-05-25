BRASILIA May 25 Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a primary budget surplus of 12.570 billion reais ($3.84 billion) in April, well above market estimates as an incipient economic recovery starts to lift tax revenues.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, had been expected to post a surplus of 6.8 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists. ($1 = 3.2775 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Chang)