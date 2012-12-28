BRIEF-Arc Terminals Holdings , Arc Logistics Partners and some units, enter into amendment to credit agreement
* On may 26, 2017 Arc Terminals Holdings, co, some units, entered into amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
BRASILIA Dec 28 Brazil's government posted a deficit of 5.515 billion reais ($2.7 billion) in November after a surplus of 12.4 billion reais in October, the central bank said on Friday.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.
The government has said it will resort to alternative accounting methods to meet its primary surplus target of 138.9 billion reais this year.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 2 Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives on Friday reassured workers they remained integral to the company's success as they highlighted investments in online sales and other technology to compete with rivals like Amazon.com Inc.