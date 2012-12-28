BRASILIA Dec 28 Brazil's government posted a deficit of 5.515 billion reais ($2.7 billion) in November after a surplus of 12.4 billion reais in October, the central bank said on Friday.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.

The government has said it will resort to alternative accounting methods to meet its primary surplus target of 138.9 billion reais this year.