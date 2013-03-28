BRASILIA, March 28 Brazil's government
posted a consolidated primary budget deficit of
3.031 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in February, the central bank
said on Thursday.
The primary budget balance is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account at all levels of
government.
The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and
is likely to miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks to
revive the economy hits revenues.