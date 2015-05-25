PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA May 25 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday there was no disagreement within the government over the size of budget cuts announced last week.
Speculation that Levy was unhappy about the cuts, which amounted to 69.9 billion reais, grew after the minister did not attend a Friday press conference where that figure was announced. Levy said he did not attend because he had the flu.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)
May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* RBA keeps rates at 1.5 pct as expected, Aussie little affected (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)