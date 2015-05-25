BRASILIA May 25 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday there was no disagreement within the government over the size of budget cuts announced last week.

Speculation that Levy was unhappy about the cuts, which amounted to 69.9 billion reais, grew after the minister did not attend a Friday press conference where that figure was announced. Levy said he did not attend because he had the flu.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler)