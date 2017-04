SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Brazil needs to bolster public savings next year to allow room for the central bank to fuel credit growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

"We have to pursue a higher primary budget surplus in 2015. That would give room for the central bank to make monetary policy more flexible, which has been very severe, very restricted," Mantega said during a conference at the Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank in Sao Paulo.

