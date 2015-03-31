Sterling steadies below $1.30 as focus turns to BoE
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 7.358 billion reais ($2.28 billion) in February, the country's treasury said on Tuesday.
The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary surplus of 10.405 billion reais in January.
($1 = 3.228 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, May 9 Shares in British tech firm Micro Focus plunged on Tuesday after revenues at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business, which it is buying, fell in the last quarter.