SAO PAULO, July 8 Brazil's new budget target
underscores the slow pace of a fiscal adjustment under the
current government and is not enough to stop the country's
negative debt trends, a senior analyst at Moody's Investors
Service said on Friday.
"Even though the recently announced 2017 primary deficit
target of 139 billion reais ($42 billion) represents an
improvement over 2016, it was larger than we had anticipated in
absolute and relative terms," wrote Samar Maziad in a note to
Reuters.
($1 = 3.29 Brazilian reais)
