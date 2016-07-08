SAO PAULO, July 8 Brazil's new budget target underscores the slow pace of a fiscal adjustment under the current government and is not enough to stop the country's negative debt trends, a senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

"Even though the recently announced 2017 primary deficit target of 139 billion reais ($42 billion) represents an improvement over 2016, it was larger than we had anticipated in absolute and relative terms," wrote Samar Maziad in a note to Reuters.

($1 = 3.29 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)