BRASILIA Dec 27 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 39.141 billion reais ($11.90 billion) in November, central bank data showed on Tuesday, erasing most of the gains recorded the previous month.

The deficit was wider than expected at 35.9 billion reais and came after a budget surplus of 39.5 billion reais in October. ($1 = 3.2887 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski and Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)