* Surplus drops sharply, to well below analyst forecasts
* Missing target may tarnish gov't fiscal discipline
* Surplus equal to 2.46 percent of GDP in 12 months to
August
By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Sept 28 Brazil's primary budget
surplus fell sharply in August from a year ago, central bank
data showed on Friday, casting doubt on whether the government
can meet its closely watched fiscal goal this year.
Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus
of 2.997 billion reais ($1.48 billion) in August,
the central bank said on Friday, well below analysts' median
forecast of 5.5 billion reais. Brazil posted a primary budget
surplus of 4.561 billion reais in August last year and 5.57
billion this July.
In the 12 months through August, the primary surplus, which
excludes debt servicing, equaled 2.46 percent of gross domestic
product, down from 2.51 percent in July. It was the lowest
12-month trailing figure so far this year and marks a steep
decline from the year high of 3.31 percent in February.
A tepid recovery in the world's sixth-largest economy has
curbed tax revenues, jeopardizing President's Dilma Rousseff's
$139.8 billion primary surplus target, which equals about 3.1
percent of GDP.
"This year is less favorable than 2011 to obtain fiscal
results because the current international situation impacts the
domestic economy and that moderation in activity is reflected in
revenues," said Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of
economic research.
Maciel said, however, that an expected pick-up in the
economy this quarter and next should bolster revenues and help
the government achieve its full target.
In the first eight months of the year the government has
reached only 53 percent of the primary target, meaning it needs
to average more than 16 billion reais in surplus in each of the
next four months to hit the target.
Missing the target could tarnish Rousseff's credentials of
fiscal discipline and spoil her effort to keep the central
bank's interest rates at record lows.
Treasury chief Arno Augustin and Central Bank Director
Carlos Hamilton Araujo on Thursday reaffirmed their confidence
that the government was on track to deliver the primary surplus
target despite growing uneasiness within the government.
Three official sources told Reuters earlier this month that
Brazil was in danger of narrowly missing its goal, likely
forcing the government to use different accounting methods to
reach it. The last time Brazil had to tweak the numbers was in
2010 after a surge in spending by Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva.
Still, some ratings agencies and private banks say missing
the fiscal target should not hurt the country's finances or
prevent its debt burden from falling further in coming years.
"If this (fiscal) relaxation is related to the reduction in
taxation, which is what the government is trying to do to reduce
the cost of investment in Brazil, I don't think the markets will
be particularly concerned with the government missing the
target," said Andre Loes, chief economist for Latin America at
HSBC in Sao Paulo.
He added that lower debt servicing costs and a robust fiscal
position should continue to drag down the weight of the debt in
Brazil.
For about a year now Rousseff has cut billions of reais in
taxes for companies and consumers in a bid to revive an economy
that has stalled since mid-2011. Her administration has said it
plans to cut more taxes to reduce the country's sky-high costs
of production and help the economy grow more in coming years.
The public debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 35.1 percent in August
from 34.9 percent in July.
The central bank's Maciel said he expects the debt-to-GDP
ratio to end the year at 34.8 percent.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account.
Overall budget balance, which includes interest payments,
posted a deficit of 16.121 billion reais in August, above the
11.866 billion reais deficit in July.