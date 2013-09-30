BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
BRASILIA, Sept 30 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 432 million reais ($194.07 million) in August , central bank data showed on Monday, the worst result for that month in more than a decade.
The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to reach a surplus of 1.85 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country had a primary surplus of 2.3 billion reais in July.
The primary balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and will miss it again this year as a slew of tax breaks aimed at reviving the economy hits revenues. The country posted a nominal budget deficit of 22.303 billion reais in August.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .