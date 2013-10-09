BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Oct 9 Brazil's federal
government will provide relief to states and municipalities
grappling with high debt, giving governors and mayors more room
to spend a year before elections.
The finance ministry agreed late on Tuesday to change the
benchmark index that is used to calculate the interest that
regional governments pay on their liabilities with the federal
government, and make the change retroactive through 1997. The
new terms imply the replacement of a wholesale and consumer
price index known as IGP-DI for the benchmark consumer price
index IPCA.
The decision is unlikely to have an impact on the federal
government's balance sheet, said Dyogo Oliveira, the ministry's
acting deputy executive secretary. Lower house lawmakers are
expected to approve a bill enacting the changes on Wednesday.
The Senate also has to vote on the bill.
"The fiscal situation of states and municipalities is rather
tight and the solution that is being proposed is a matter of
fiscal justice," Oliveira told reporters in Brasilia. "It's not
fair that the federal government profits from the current
arrangement at the expense of states and municipalities."
The move will especially benefit the city of São Paulo,
Brazil's largest and most populous and which the ruling Workers'
Party won in an election last year, analysts said. According to
Valor Econômico, the city of São Paulo will see its debt with
the federal government trimmed by 44 percent to somewhere around
30 billion reais ($14 billion), freeing up Mayor Fernando Haddad
to finance 5 billion reais of new investments.
Brazilians will elect a new president, state governors,
lower house lawmakers and a part of the Senate in October 2014.
President Dilma Rousseff, who has expanded government spending
dramatically since taking office at the start of 2011, is
expected to run for a second, four-year term.
States and municipalities are currently legally forbidden
from selling debt because of federal government-imposed curbs.
Tuesday's decision meant that some of those curbs, which form
part of the Fiscal Responsibility Law enacted in 2000, are
beginning to be eased as Rousseff seeks to encourage investment
across the country.
The law, known as LRF in Brazil, has been a pillar of the
government's financial stability in recent years, also helping
regional government straigthen up their finances since its
implementation. The stock of regional debt nears about 400
billion reais ($181 billion) - much of which could be refinanced
so it alleviates the cost of debt-servicing for states and
cities.