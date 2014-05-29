(Adds January-April data, last year's figures and context)
BRASILIA May 29 The Brazilian government's
primary budget surplus rose sharply in April due to a surge in
revenue from dividends and concession premiums, Treasury data
showed on Thursday.
The central government's primary surplus was 16.6 billion
reais ($7.5 billion). That was more than double the 7.3 billion
reais recorded in April 2013, and the third largest on record
for the month of April.
The primary budget consists of revenue minus expenditures
before interest payments on debt. It includes results from
federal ministries, the central bank and the social security
system. It had a deficit of 3.2 billion reais in March.
In the first four months of this year, the primary surplus
rose to 29.7 billion reais, about 2 billion reais above the
target set for the period.
The government's primary surplus target for 2014 is 80.7
billion reais. Despite the widening surplus, many economists
doubt the government of President Dilma Rousseff will be able to
hit that target without resorting to alternative accounting
rules or relying heavily on one-off items such as dividends.
The central government's dividends from state-owned and
state-controlled companies rose more than six-fold between
January and April, compared with the same period a year earlier.
Brazil's public finances have deteriorated under Rousseff as
spending has grown and revenue has fallen, leading Standard &
Poor's to downgrade the country's sovereign debt rating closer
to junk status on Monday.
On Friday, the central bank is scheduled to release the
country's consolidated fiscal results, including figures from
the central government, states and municipalities. The data is
regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.
($1=2.2207 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeb
Blount and Peter Galloway)