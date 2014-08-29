(Adds context on gov't finances)
BRASILIA Aug 29 Brazil posted its third
straight primary budget deficit in July, reaffirming market
expectations that President Dilma Rousseff will miss a key
fiscal goal for the third straight year.
Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 4.715
billion reais ($2.11 billion) in July, versus market
expectations for a slight surplus, central bank data showed on
Friday.
The primary budget, which represents the public sector's
excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been
expected to show a surplus of 200 million reais, according to
the median forecast of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The country's overall budget deficit climbed to 32.711
billion reais in July from 20.792 billion in June. In the last
12 months through July, the overall deficit was equal to 3.84
pct of GDP.
The shrinking fiscal savings has become a hot topic in the
presidential race with the main opposition candidates blaming
the government of relaxing the fiscal discipline that brought
stability to an economy plagued by crises.
Environmentalist Marina Silva who is threatening to unseat
Rousseff in a possible run-off vote in October has vowed to
control expenditures to regain investors' confidence.
Third-placed centrist Aecio Neves has also promised to "put the
house in order" and bring transparency to public accounts.
Brazil's public finances have deteriorated rapidly under
Rousseff after she gave tax breaks to dozens of industries in an
attempt to restart the country's stagnant economy.
Those measures failed to bolster the economy and instead
eroded government's revenues, leading Standard & Poor's to cut
Brazil's debt rating closer to junk status.
More disappointing fiscal results could threaten Brazil's
coveted investment rating, analysts say.
In the first seven months of 2014, the government has been
able to meet just 25 percent of its primary surplus target for
the whole year. The government pledged to save at least 99
billion reais this year in primary surplus, or 1.9 percent of
the country's GDP.
Although the country's net debt is small compared to other
major economies, it is no longer declining as it was over the
past decade. The country's net debt as a percentage of GDP
climbed to 35.1 percent in June from 34.9 percent in June.
The country posted a primary deficit of 2.1 billion reais in
June.
($1 = 2.235 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu
Nomiyama)