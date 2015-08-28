(Adds federal tax and overall budget deficit figures, analyst
comment)
By Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA Aug 28 Brazil's primary budget deficit
widened more than expected in July, central bank data showed on
Friday, threatening government efforts to eke out at least a
small surplus this year to fend off a debt-rating downgrade.
Brazil posted a public sector primary budget deficit
of 10.02 billion reais ($2.81 billion) in July,
well above market estimates for a gap of 7.2 billion reais and
the third straight monthly deficit. It was the biggest deficit
for a month of July on record.
Wall Street ratings agencies and bondholders closely watch
the gauge since it measures how much current government revenue
is available to pay interest on the debt.
The overall budget deficit, including interest payments,
was 72.77 billion reais ($23.4 billion) in July. That took the
12-month overall budget deficit to 502.8 billion reais ($140.8
billion), or 8.81 percent of gross domestic product, the deepest
shortfall in at least 13 years.
"We have yet to detect a visible turnaround in the fiscal
picture," said Alberto Ramos, an economist with Goldman Sachs in
new York. "A deep, permanent, structural fiscal adjustment
remains front-and-center on the policy agenda to restore both
domestic and external balance."
Rebalancing the public accounts after years of heavy
spending is a priority for President Dilma Rousseff as she
scrambles to avoid losing Brazil's investment-grade rating.
With the economy contracting rapidly in what appears to be
the worst recession in decades Rousseff faces an uphill battle.
The Brazilian economy shrank 1.9 percent in the second
quarter compared with the first quarter, sinking into recession
after two quarters of consecutive contractions. Many economists
believe Brazil will not see signs of a recovery until well into
2016.
The shaper downturn has dragged down tax revenues, which so
far this year have dropped 2.91 percent in inflation-adjusted
terms.
To show greater commitment to austerity, the government
plans deeper spending cuts in the 2016 budget bill on top of
promises to reduce the number of Cabinet ministries and sell
properties.
In the 12 months through July, the primary budget deficit
widened to an equivalent to 0.89 percent of GDP from 0.80
percent in the year ended in June.
In July, the government cut its primary budget surplus goal
for this year to 8.7 billion reais, or 0.15 percent of GDP, from
66.3 billion reais, the equivalent of 1.1 percent of GDP,
originally budgeted.
($1 = 3.57 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by W Simon)