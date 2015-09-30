(Recast, adds data details and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 30 Brazil's primary budget
deficit in August was half what markets expected, in a brief
reprieve for President Dilma Rousseff who is struggling to
rebalance public accounts and regain investors' trust.
Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 7.310
billion Brazilian reais ($1.83 billion) in August, well below
the gap of 14.45 billion reais expected by analysts surveyed by
Reuters. The commodities' powerhouse had a deficit of 10.01
billion in July.
A drop in public expenditures, mostly on unemployment
benefits, helps explains the smaller primary deficit in August
but the country's fiscal accounts remain in disarray after years
of heavy spending and hefty tax cuts.
Rousseff's inability to shore up the country's finances
after losing control over her alliance in Congress has hit
investors' confidence, driving down the real to its weakest ever
and raising borrowing costs.
So far this year the government has accumulated a primary
deficit of 1.1 billion reais or the equivalent of 0.03 percent
of the gross domestic product. The government set a 2015 surplus
goal of 0.15 percent of GDP.
The central bank and national treasury have had to intervene
in markets to tame currency volatility that threatens Brazilian
companies already struggling after three years of lackluster
growth.
Rousseff's political strength will be tested yet again later
on Wednesday when Congress decides on key vetoes that would
prevent a surge in public spending in coming years.
Even if lawmakers uphold her vetoes, analysts believe she is
unlikely to convince congressional allies to support tax
increases and spending cuts needed to avoid an expected primary
deficit next year.
The ongoing political crisis stoked by a massive corruption
investigation involving her Workers' Party and other allies,
combined with a deepening recession, led Standard & Poor's to
strip Brazil of its investment-grade rating earlier this month.
Policymakers are racing to prevent other agencies from
downgrading Brazil to avoid capital flight.
In the 12 months through August, the primary budget deficit
narrowed to an equivalent to 0.76 percent of gross domestic
product from 0.89 percent in the year ended in July.
($1 = 3.9837 Brazilian reais)
