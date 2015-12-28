(Adds data on deficit, background on debts to state-owned banks
and pension funds)
BRASILIA Dec 28 Brazil's central government
posted a record monthly shortfall in a key budgetary gauge
watched by creditors, raising questions over President Dilma
Rousseff's ability to deliver on her pledge for a 2016 surplus
amid a recession.
Excluding debt service, expenses at ministries, the central
bank and social security topped revenue by 21.279 billion reais
($5.47 billion) last month, up from a 12.27 billion reais
deficit in October, the National Treasury said on Monday.
The deficit was the largest since the beginning of the data
series in 1997.
So far this year, the central government amassed a primary
deficit, or the difference between revenue and expenses before
interest payments on the debt, of 54.3 billion reais, the
biggest year-to-date figure ever.
The primary budget balance is scrutinized by investors and
credit rating agencies as a gauge of creditworthiness.
Earlier this year, Standard & Poor's and Fitch stripped
Brazil of its investment-grade rating and threatened further
downgrades next year if the government fails to produce primary
surpluses to curb its debt burden.
The primary deficit could widen considerably as the
government prepares to repay this week around 57 billion reais
in debts with state-controlled banks and state workers' pension
funds.
Interim Treasury Secretary Otavio Ladeira said the
government will use mostly resources from an account it holds at
the central bank to repay the debt. The government will only
issue 1.5 billion reais in notes to repay Banco do Brasil SA
, the nation's largest lender by assets.
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa is seeking to repay those
debts this year to avoid hampering fiscal results in 2016.
Barbosa, named to the post in Dec. 18, is scheduled to meet
Rousseff later on Monday to discuss the repayment.
For next year, Rousseff has vowed to produce a central
government primary surplus of 24 billion reais.
However, many analysts doubt Rousseff will be able to meet
that goal next year as the recession extends into 2016 and a
political stalemate blocks the passage of legislation to fix
public finances.
The central bank is scheduled to publish data on the
consolidated primary budget balance, which includes the results
of regional governments and state companies, on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.8917 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew Hay and W Simon)