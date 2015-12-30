(Recast with payment, adds Treasury official comments and
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 30 Brazil said on Wednesday it
repaid its massive debts to state-run banks, in a step towards
reining in swollen budget deficits that cost the country its
investment grade rating and threaten the stability of President
Dilma Rousseff's government.
Opposition parties have used the debts totaling about 57
billion reais ($14.43 billion) to request the impeachment of
Rousseff, accusing her of breaking budget laws to boost her
reelection campaign last year.
The repayment of those liabilities, amassed over the last
three years in a practice known in Brazil as "backpedaling",
aims to prevent contaminating the fiscal results in 2016 as the
administration scrambles to shore up its accounts.
The accumulated debts symbolized a period of high public
spending during Rousseff's first term that eroded public
finances and investors' trust in Latin America's largest
economy, which is now mired in its worst recession in 25 years.
The administration, which denies any wrongdoing, repaid most
of the debt using resources from the Treasury account in
December, officials said on Wednesday.
A remaining 1.5 billion reais will be paid via a bond sale
on Thursday.
The debts were owed to state lenders Banco do Brasil, Caixa
Economica Federal and state development bank BNDES as well as
the state workers' pension fund, FGTS. The Treasury said it paid
an additional 16.8 billion reais to state banks during 2015 for
a series of credit and social programs.
"Just like in 2015, we will continue to repay on time all
our expenditures," Interim Treasury chief Otavio Ladeira told
reporters in the capital Brasilia.
Although the repayment puts an end to the "backpedaling", it
will do little to help Rousseff mend ties with a rebellious
Congress.
"The opposition will read this as the government's
acknowledgment that it did something wrong," said Thiago de
Aragao, a partner at political analysis firm Arko Advice. "Her
relations with Congress will remain precarious."
The real slumped 2 percent on Wednesday, chiefly driven by
traders' efforts to weaken the currency and get the official
rate for the month closer to 4 per dollar. Concerns
over how the government plans to end the "backpedaling" also
added to losses, traders noted.
Lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, a fierce government foe
who approved the start of impeachment proceedings this month,
said Tuesday that the repayment could not undo previous
irregularities.
He said the lower house will decide by March whether to
recommend Rousseff's impeachment.
In December, Fitch became the second credit ratings agency
to cut its rating on Brazilian debt from investment-grade to
junk status, which meant that many foreign investments funds,
under their bylaws, could no longer invest in the country.
($1 = 3.9504 Brazilian reais)
