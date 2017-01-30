(Adds finance minister comment in paragraph 4)

BRASILIA Jan 30 Brazil's central government registered a primary budget deficit of 154.255 billion reais ($49.40 billion) in 2016, meeting its target but recording a third consecutive annual deficit that reflects the dire state of the country's finances.

In December, the country posted a primary deficit of 60.124 billion reais ($19.25 billion).

The central government - which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank - had been expected to post a deficit of 71.9 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 18 economists. In November, the central government recorded a deficit of 38.35 billion reais.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that the 2016 result was better than expected and that the country should resume generating budget surpluses again after approving a spending ceiling last year.

($1 = 3.1228 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)