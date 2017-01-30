(Adds finance minister comment in paragraph 4)
BRASILIA Jan 30 Brazil's central government
registered a primary budget deficit of 154.255 billion reais
($49.40 billion) in 2016, meeting its target but recording a
third consecutive annual deficit that reflects the dire state of
the country's finances.
In December, the country posted a primary deficit
of 60.124 billion reais ($19.25 billion).
The central government - which includes federal ministries,
social security and the central bank - had been expected to post
a deficit of 71.9 billion reais, according to the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of 18 economists. In November, the
central government recorded a deficit of 38.35 billion reais.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that the 2016
result was better than expected and that the country should
resume generating budget surpluses again after approving a
spending ceiling last year.
($1 = 3.1228 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)