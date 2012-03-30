* Primary surplus equals 3.3 pct of GDP in 12 months to Feb
* Govt posted overall budget deficit of 8.755 bln reais
BRASÍLIA, March 30 Brazil posted in February the
largest primary budget surplus on record for the month, the
central bank said on Friday, underscoring the government's
efforts to rein in public spending and pav ing th e way for lower
interest rates.
Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus
of 9.514 billion reais ($5.2 billion) in February.
In January, the South American nation also posted a record
primary surplus for that month as tax revenues remained strong.
In the 12 months through February, the primary surplus,
which excludes debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 3.3
percent of gross domestic product, unchanged from January.
President Dilma Rousseff has vowed to freeze 55 billion
reais in spending this year to keep tabs on inflation and help
the central bank cut interest rates.
"She is completely committed to the fiscal targets this
year," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "I think it will be a mistake to bet
otherwise and these numbers show just that."
Many analysts have started to increase their expectations
for the primary surplus in 2012, but still see the government
missing its target, according to central bank surveys of
economists.
Rousseff, a career economist, faces the challenge of
maintaining fiscal austerity while boosting investment to add
momentum to a sluggish recovery in Latin America's top economy.
Brazil barely avoided recession late last year and a
struggling industry has cast a shadow over the recovery.
Her government is expected unveil next week fresh tax cuts
for local industries and an increase in tarrifs on imported
manufactured products.
The country posted an overall budget deficit of 8.755
billion reais, taking into account interest payments. In
January, the overall budget balance reached a surplus of 6.35
billion reais - the first surplus since September 2010.
As a percentage of GDP, the overall deficit in the 12 months
through February declined to 2.34 percent from 2.41 percent in
January.
The central bank maintained its estimate for the overall
budget deficit to fall to 1.2 percent of GDP this year.