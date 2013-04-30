* Primary surplus 3.5 bln reais vs 10.4 bln a year ago
* 12-mo to March primary surplus equals 1.99 pct of GDP
* Nominal deficit reaches 15.8 bln reais in March
By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil posted a
smaller-than-expected primary budget surplus in March, further
evidence of the country's difficult task of meeting its annual
savings target as the government tries to jump-start the economy
with a slew of tax breaks.
The country had a primary surplus of 3.500
billion reais ($1.75 billion), below market expectations of a
surplus of 5.6 billion reais and last year's 10.4 billion reais
surplus.
The primary budget balance, which represents the public
sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments,
is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a
country's ability to service its debt.
The government missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and
is likely to miss it again this year as the government bolsters
spending and cuts taxes to revive lackluster economic activity.
In the first three months of the year, the country had a
primary surplus of 30.7 billion reais, which is equivalent to
about 20 percent of this year's target of 155.9 billion reais.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has introduced
legislation to reduce that goal by deducting billions of reais
in investment and tax breaks, relaxing decade-long fiscal rules
considered key to the country's new-found economic stability.
That expansive fiscal stance could lift much-needed
investment, but also risks stoking inflation that may ultimately
hinder activity, analysts say.
In the 12 months through March, the primary surplus is
equivalent to 1.99 percent of the gross domestic product, well
below the goal of 3.1 percent.
The country posted a nominal budget deficit of 15.85 billion
reais in March.