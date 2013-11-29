GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 6.188 billion reais ($2.66 billion)in October , below market expectations for a larger surplus after a record gap the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.
The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to post a surplus of 9.75 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The forecasts were taken before authorities released a smaller-than-expected central government primary surplus for October on Thursday.
The country had a deficit of 9.048 billion reais in September, its biggest in nearly five years.
In the first ten months of the year, the country's public sector overall deficit rose to 143.769 billion reais or the equivalent of 3.66 percent of the gross domestic product. The deficit was equivalent to 2.47 percent of GDP in the same period last year.
SAO PAULO, March 27 Vale SA surprised investors with the appointment of Fabio Schvartsman as chief executive officer on Monday, choosing a commodities industry veteran to lead transformation of the world's No. 1 ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 Brazil ordered three more food processing plants to suspend production on Monday amid an investigation into alleged corruption in its meat industry as the world's biggest beef exporter sought to regain the trust of consumers.