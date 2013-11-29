By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni

BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil posted its smallest primary budget surplus for the month of October in more than a decade, casting further doubt on public finances as the government scrambles to meet a year-end fiscal goal that is key to the future of its credit rating.

The primary budget surplus, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, came in at 6.188 billion reais ($2.66 billion) last month , central bank data showed on Friday.

That was the smallest amount for October since the central bank began tracking the primary budget balance in 2001, and was much less than the median forecast of 14 economists for a surplus of 9.75 billion reais, according to a Reuters poll.

The rapid erosion of Brazil's finances this year has alarmed financial markets, fanning fears of a sovereign rating downgrade next year that could scare off investors and further undermine a timid recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

President Dilma Rousseff is betting on extraordinary cash stemming from corporate tax settlements and an oilfield auction bonus to beef up the government's finances, which are under close scrutiny from investors.

Critics say the use of one-off income items undermines the government's credibility, already damaged by last-minute accounting gimmicks last year that improved fiscal results.

"The government is again using one-off items and creative accounting to meet the target. What we want to see is a credible primary goal," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank.

"It doesn't matter anymore if they meet the goal, what matters is if they make spending adjustments, which they are not doing at the moment."

So far this year the government has accumulated a primary surplus of 51.153 billion reais, less than half its annual target of 111 billion reais. The government will need to save some 60 billion reais in the last two months of the year to meet the target.

The country had a primary deficit of 9.048 billion reais in September, its biggest in nearly five years.

The government's overall deficit, which includes interest payments, has risen sharply this year in part due to a slowdown in tax intake and rising debt costs driven by higher borrowing costs.

In the first ten months of the year, the country's public sector overall deficit rose to 143.769 billion reais, or the equivalent of 3.66 percent of gross domestic product. The deficit was equivalent to 2.47 percent of GDP in the same period last year.

DEBT FEARS

After increasing spending and boosting tax breaks, the Rousseff administration has vowed to contain expenditures.

President Rousseff has sought to do so by slashing subsidies, reducing some costs linked to unemployment benefits and blocking legislation that would have increased the public-sector payroll.

However, most economists doubt her government will be able to signficantly rein in spending with less than a year left to a presidential election in which she is widely expected to run.

A shrinking primary surplus could revert the downward trend of the country's debt load, which was nearly halved in the just a over a decade. An increase in the transfer of government capital to state-run development bank BNDES, which is not included in the budget, has increased the country's gross debt over the last few years.

In October, the public sector's net debt rose slightly to 35.1 percent of GDP, but will likely fall back to 34.1 percent in November due to the recent depreciation of Brazil's currency, the real, the central bank's head of research Tulio Maciel told reporters on Friday.

A less expansionary fiscal stance is key for the central bank to bring inflation back to the center of the official target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points. The bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate for the sixth straight time to 10 percent, lifting borrowing costs to contain inflation even as activity remains subdued.